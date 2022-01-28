Maria T. Schirmacher On January 22, 2022, Maria Theresia Vollert Schirmacher, 94, of Boyce, VA (formerly of Vienna, VA) passed away in INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Virginia.
Her beloved husband of 57 years, Eberhard Georg Schirmacher, predeceased her on December 29, 2013.
Maria was born on September 25, 1927, in Schweinfurt, Germany, the daughter of the late Nikolaus Vollert and Barbara Vollert.
After completing her schooling in Germany, she served an apprenticeship and afterwards went to Switzerland and became an amazingly talented Professional Seamstress.
She immigrated to America and married her beloved Eberhard on January 25, 1956, in Fresno, California. She was the devoted and loving mother of six children, Joachim Schirmacher of Fresno, CA, Sylvia Schwind (Jim) of Alexandria, VA, Barbara Schirmacher of Millwood, VA, Martin Schirmacher (Mimi) of Lorton, VA, Inge Kassabian (Clay) of Purcellville, VA and Frederick Schirmacher (Amy) of Front Royal, VA.
She was a loving grandmother, known as "Oma," to 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathan (Nina), Nicholas (Enwei), Hannah (Austin), Daniel, Christine, Marie (Dan), Joshua, Alexa, Jacob and stepgrandson David (Jenna). She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Everett, Elias, Finley, Kyle and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Link and Phoenix. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lotte, nieces and nephews Helmut (Hilda), Christa, Inge, Gunther and Kurt.
She will be remembered for her trust in God, love of life, kind heart, her "spunk" and countless other wonderful aspects of her personality. She will also be remembered for being a long-standing devoted member of Saint Mark Catholic Church. Anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her, loved her.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 12th, 11:00am at Saint Mark Catholic Church; 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181. A Celebration of Life to follow in the church Activity Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
