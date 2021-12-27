Marian Bradshaw French, 89, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodstock Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Friends may also sign the guest book on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
