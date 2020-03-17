Marice A. Smallwood, 81, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Smallwood was born in 1938 in Clarke County, Virginia, the son of the late Idell Geniva Smallwood Conard. Marice was a graduate of Handley High School. He was the owner and operator of Shenandoah Computers, retiring in 1994. Marice was a veteran of the United States Army and was an expert marksman on the Army’s Marksman Team. He attended the Church of Christ in Winchester. He was a former member of the Terrace Club and Eagles Club of Winchester. Marice’s favorite hobbies were bowling, golfing, playing pinochle, and watching the Handley Judges and the Redskins play football.
Marice married Edna L. Pyles on July 31, 1971 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving along with his wife, Edna, are his daughter, Andrea J. Yakubovich(Steven); his son, Steven W. Smallwood(Robin); grandchildren, David Yakubovich, Brad Yakubovich (Christina), Kyle Smallwood, Cody Smallwood(Morgan), and Chase Smallwood; great granddaughters, Gracie Yakubovich and Scarlett and Laney Smallwood; sister, Margie Rutkowski; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Marice is preceded in death by his step-father, George Conard and brother, Kenneth Edward Smallwood.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
