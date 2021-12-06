Marie E. Mawby, 83, of Berryville, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center. She was born Marie Elethea Robertson at home in Peacedale, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Harry Robertson and Gladys Mildred Greene Robertson on April 9, 1938.
She graduated from the University of Rhode Island, where she met Nat Mawby, and the two married in 1960. They lived in Rhode Island, Maryland, Washington state, California, and Frankfurt Germany, but their longest tenure was in Berryville.
Marie had a lifelong love of music, and she was a brilliant pianist and organist. She began learning piano as a young girl, and in college she minored in music performance. Marie and Nat participated in collegiate musical theater together, where they were both in a production of Brigadoon, and Marie held a lead role in a production of Carousel.
She played and directed choirs in many churches; most recently she was the Music Director at Berryville Presbyterian Church for nearly 30 years. Marie was known to improvise music during church services, particularly for offerings and post-service music.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Nat, as well as two sisters, Dot Hamilton and Betty Holgate, and a brother, Harry Robertson Jr. She is survived by a son, Doug Mawby (Kathy) of Richmond, VA, and a daughter, Stephanie Mawler (Lea Ann) of Adelphi, MD, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P. M. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Berryville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jonathan Bunker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or Berryville Presbyterian Church, P O Box 46, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.