Marie Everly
Marie Everly, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Mrs. Everly was born in 1932, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Verdie May and Fred Walter Fogelsanger. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School in Chambersburg, PA. Mrs. Everly was a retired Teacher’s Assistant with Winchester Public Schools at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Mrs. Everly was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered with the Auxiliary at the Winchester Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center. She loved to bake and quilt. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.
She married William Warren “Bill” Everly on December 9, 1955, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Surviving with her husband of 64 years are her sons, Jeff Everly (Mitzi), Mark Everly (Christyn) all of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Amanda Winebrenner (Chad) of Inwood, WV, Katherine Barsi (Ford) of Crofton, MD, Megan Everly, Ethan Swaim, Grace Everly and Zachary Swaim all of Winchester; great grandchildren, Madelyn and Brady Winebrenner of Inwood, WV and Olivia Barsi of Crofton, MD.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by sisters, Anna Rebecca “Becky” Rock, Elsie G. Rhodes (James), infant sisters, Dorothy and Edna and her brother, David Christian Fogelsanger.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with The Rev. Martha Miller Sims officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Interment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA, 22601 or Winchester Hospital Auxiliary, 1840 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
