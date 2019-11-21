Marie F. Shockey, age 96, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She was born on December 8, 1922 to Elsie and Edward Feltner in Bluemont, VA.
Mrs. Shockey and her family traveled and worked out west for many years before moving to Frederick, Maryland. She worked for the AAFES at Ft. Detrick, MD and Walter Reed Medical Facility and after retirement, moved to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia with husband Ralph. Here she was very active with the local food bank, quilting club, women’s club, and church.
Marie and her husband, Ralph, were very involved and dedicated to the Shockey family genealogy research and assisted Ralph in the writing of a two volume book on the genealogy of the Shockey family. Marie and Ralph were instrumental in forming the annual Shockey Family Reunion, which still exists today after 30 plus years. She enjoyed having the family together especially with her children and grandchildren.
Marie always had a good sense of humor and made those around her laugh and enjoy life. She loved NFL football, especially the Washington Redskins. Her enthusiasm and kind spirited personality was a blessing to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Edward and Elsie Feltner, Mrs. Shockey was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph N. Shockey, Sr., her sister Reva Webb; and three brothers Edgar, Andy, and Dickie Feltner. She is survived by two sisters, Velma Lewis and Helen Hummer; two sons, David F. Shockey (Donna) Kentucky and Ralph N. Shockey Jr, Maryland; six grandchildren, Tonya Blanchford (Art), Tiffany Futrell (Jeremy), Eric Shockey, Brian Shockey, Bill Shockey (Vanessa), and Steve Shockey; nine great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Mrs. Shockey’s funeral will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Saturday November 23 at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Shockeysville Methodist Church Cemetery in Shockeysville, VA.
