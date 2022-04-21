Marie Louise Burnett Marie Louise Burnett, also known as “Aunt Pete,” 96, of Winchester, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 12, 2022. Marie was born on February12, 1926, in Berryville, Va., the daughter of the late Robert Brooks and Fannie Coulston Brooks
She married the late Herman L. Burnett in November of 1961. They were married for nearly 43 years.
Marie was an active member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE). She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Berryville, Va.
She leaves to cherish her memory: the daughter she never had, Violet Jackson Hamilton; her granddaughter, Hope Paige; her nieces and nephews, Randolph Ellzey Green, Phyllis Paige Washington, Diana Paige Marshall, Ronnell Paige, Madeline, Lynette Paige, Avilla Wilson, and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her death are her siblings, Marci Taper, Emma Wilson, Rosalee Ashton, Henry Allen Greene, Mary Greene, Randolph “Teddy" Brooks and a niece, Shelia Paige.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 noon on April 23, 2022, at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., in Berryville, Va.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church.
Interment will be at Locust Grove Cemetery in Berryville, Va.
A special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice, Dr. Francis Evans, Marie’s caregivers, Latece Walker, Paula Myers, and Kiarra Moore.
We all thank God that he gave us such a wonderful gift in Aunt Pete.
We will be following CDC Guidelines for Covid, and Mask must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester. cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.