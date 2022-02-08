Mariette Zucchi
ZUCCHI, Mariette, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, entered into peace on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Mariette was born in CT in 1953 and continued the last 50 years of her life in beautiful Virginia which she called home. Mariette is survived by her mother Ella Zucchi and predeceased by 2 of her 3 parents, the late Louis Zucchi Jr. and Dorothy (Lee) Zucchi as well as her sister Lee Ann (Zucchi) Chase. Mariette is survived by her beloved family, sister Beverly and Gifford Martin of MD, Louis Zucchi III and Juliet Zucchi of CT; Donna Zucchi of FL and Linda La Vallee of CT. Mariette is survived by beloved nephews and nieces Tanya Fritz, Louis Zucchi IV, Barbara Davenport, Amanda Doebrick, Grace La Vallee, Christopher Martin, Elena Martin and many great-nieces/nephews. Mariette’s family circle included her best friend/sister Jeannette and James Christiansen, Jamie, Ameena & Ellie Christiansen, her godson Forrest, Katie, Scarlett and Charlie Christiansen of VA, Lisa (Arndt) Moss of FL and her cousin Joan Brogan of AZ. Mariette loved teaching Biology, Chemistry/ Physics and furthered her career to become a Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes and Sacred Heart Academy, and Director/an Owner of the ABC Pre-School and was a VP for Community Support services for attention deficit disorder. Her goal in life was for the betterment of children’s education. Mariette was a State Licensed Referee/Umpire for Collegiate and High School Basketball, Gymnastics and Field Hockey. Mariette was an avid Tennessee girls Basketball fan for approximately 40+ years and admired Pat Summit’s coaching style. Mariette’s passion was music (she played guitar, wrote songs and won competitions), she was an artist and stained glass master, and kept family history documented in photos.
Due to covid, there will be a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Sacred Heart Academy 110 Keating Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 for continuing the programs for the Arts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.