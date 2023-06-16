Marilea Jade Kuznicki Edwards
Marilea Jade Kuznicki Edwards, 72, of Strasburg, VA, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her residence.
Marilea was born on March 7, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Colonel John and Faye Kuznicki, who retired in Strasburg, VA.
Marilea attended George Washington High School in Arlington, VA. As a fine artist, she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.
Marilea worked at Georgetown University with her father. After moving to Strasburg, VA, Marilea worked as a graphic designer at Randolph-Macon Academy. It was there that she met a design client who became the love of her life.
On July 4, 2009, Marilea married Clifton Powell Edwards Jr. from Winchester, VA, whose parents were Cliff and Helen Edwards of Winchester, VA. In addition to her husband, Chip, she is survived by her elder brother, Ron Kuznicki of Carefree, Arizona, and was recently preceded in death by her brother, Jim Kuznicki of Frederick, Maryland.
As an award-winning artist, Marilea’s favorite medium was oil painting. Her stunning works depicted beautiful abstracts, landscapes, and the ocean, which she loved dearly. In Marilea’s last painting, you can feel and hear the waves rolling to the shore at Carova Beach, North Carolina, where her husband had built them a beach house.
Marilea was a beautiful, creative, loving, and caring woman, and we will miss her deeply.
A wake will be held in remembrance of Marilea at the Edwards home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The ministry of Strasburg Presbyterian Church will preside.
