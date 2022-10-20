Marilee Rampino Marilee Rampino was 60 years old when she passed peacefully on October 10, 2022, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Leesburg, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband Joe Rampino, her daughters Nichole Doering and Darci Doering, and her two remaining siblings Stanley Quaranta and Cam Elvheim.
Marilee was a force to be reckoned with; she was fierce, kind, and extremely loving. All those within her circle knew how valued they were; she was a true bright light who brought people together.
She was a friend of Bill W and helping others on their journey was something she cherished.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.