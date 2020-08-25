Marilyn A. Stutts, 89, of Frederick County, Virginia, formerly of Potomac, Maryland, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mrs. Stutts was born in 1931 in Densmore, Kansas, daughter of the late Ruth and Glenn Archer, Sr. She earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a Master's degree from New York University. She was a College Professor at Montgomery Community College in Rockville, Maryland. Mrs. Stutts was a member of PEO and Tri Delta Sorority. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Methodist Women's Circle. Mrs. Stutts enjoyed spending time at the family farm along the Cacapon River, Glenmar Farms, in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be dearly missed, not just by family, but by many students, colleagues and friends.
Her husband, Herbert P. Stutts, preceded her in death.
Surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Quinn (Robert); sons, Robert Stutts (Mary), Clifford Stutts (Bobbie), and David Stutts (Alison); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
