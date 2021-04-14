Marilyn Ann Czarny, 74, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 10 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born September 1, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Edward H. Bolda and Virginia B. (Sass) Bolda.
Marilyn was a graduate of St. Anthony's Catholic High School in Michigan. She was employed with Frederick County Public Schools for 25 years where she was a teacher's aide in special education at the Senseny Road School, James Wood Middle School, Red Bud Elementary School and Daniel Morgan Middle School eventually retiring in August of 2011. Marilyn was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed doing water aerobics classes at the Wellness Center, and was very thankful for all the wonderful friends she met through activities there. She also loved bowling, gardening, cross stitching, and listening to music from her long lost love Elvis. She was an avid reader, especially of Archie Comic Books. Above all, Marilyn was a very loving, caring, and nurturing woman with a great sense of humor. She would always give generously to causes she believed in. She had a dedicated place in her heart for those with special needs.
She married her husband Edward John Czarny on January 16, 1971 in Michigan and he predeceased her in 2016.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara A. Ritter, Lisa A. Czarny and Michelle A. Herbert (Matthew); her son Jonathon E. Czarny; grandchildren Andrew Ritter, Sean Ritter, Trae Reed, Kiara Czarny, Simon Herbert and Sadie Herbert; her two sisters Janice Demankowski (Bill) and Lenore Langton; and also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. John Riley celebrating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home.
