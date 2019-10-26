Marilyn Elizabeth Davies
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left us peacefully at Winchester Medical Center in the arms of her daughters Jennifer and Caroline, sons-in-law Kevin and Scott and Pastor Steve Melester on October 22, 2019.
Born 1929 in Greensburg, PA daughter of the late Guy and Elizabeth Hepler and a graduate of North Union High School in Uniontown, PA. She shared many fond memories as a young adult living on the family farm in Cool Spring, PA and the day she went missing as a child because she attempted to walk the 80 miles to Kennywood Amusement Park all by herself.
One night while out with friends dancing she met her loving husband Bill Davies. They married on March 16, 1966 in New Carrollton, MD and moved the family to Middlebury, VT and then to Leesburg, VA to provide a safe and nurturing home for their children to thrive.
Marilyn lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and business owner of consignment stores in Leesburg; Second Time Around and Once Is Not Enough. She loved her weekly shopping trips to find something new to wear to church and she painted her own nails with fresh new colors every week.
She loved to feed the birds in her garden, kept an immaculate house and looked forward to her monthly lunch date with her girlfriends from church. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren to love, to be kind and to have a fun adventurous life.
She was the beloved mother of surviving daughters, Jennifer L. Creany (Kevin) and Caroline Elizabeth Pardue (Scott) both of Winchester, VA; sons, Dennis Price of Prescott, AZ and David William Davies of Harpers Ferry, WV; grandchildren, Emily Bennett Price of Copenhagen, DK, Erik V. Owesney of Winchester, VA, Matthew Price of Santa Cruz, CA, Ryan T. Owesney and Charlotte Elizabeth Pardue, both of Winchester, VA.
Predeceased by her devoted husband William David Davies, beloved sister Beverly Jones and her kind and loving son Robert Edward Price.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
