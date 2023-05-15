Marilyn Keyton Harper
Marilyn Keyton Harper, 73, passed away peacefully in her home in Williamsburg, VA, surrounded by her family on May 9, 2023.
Marilyn is the daughter of the late William S. Keyton and Helen Hodgson Keyton. She graduated from Handley High School in 1968 and attended Shenandoah University. Marilyn taught preschool for Braddock Street UMC Preschool and retired from Frederick County Public Schools as an Instructional Aide. She was organist at Kernstown UMC for over 25 years before retiring to Williamsburg.
Surviving is one son, William B. Harper, II, of Kingsport, TN; four daughters, Meridith (Paul) Rudolph of Winchester, VA; Emily (Chad) Neff of Martinsburg, WV; Sara (Charlie) Knight of Holly Springs, NC; Ashley (Chris) Heflin of Williamsburg, VA; 14 grandchildren including Paul, Thomas, Madison, Joshua, Kate, Benjamin, Ryne, Tyler, Carter, Virginia, Carson, Riker, Emma, and Bryce; 1 great-grandchild; her Aunt Alice Dicks, and her brother Paul Keyton of Winchester, VA. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Harper, brother William "Billy" Keyton, and daughter-in-law Penny Harper.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Hospice for their compassionate home care for the last two months; specifically her nurse Jennifer and her aide Sabrina.
Services for Marilyn will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn to the Friends of Williamsburg Regional Library or Critters 4 U Rescue Inc.
