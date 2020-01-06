Marilyn L. Coar
Marilyn Louise Coar, 67, of Capon Bridge, WV passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband Jim.
Marilyn and James were married in December 2002.
Marilyn was the daughter of the late Robert Stephen and Marie Agnes of Greenridge. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marilyn was loved by all who knew her and always took care of everyone else first. She saw the bright side of every situation and was a beautiful person inside and out. She was lovingly known by her children and family as “momo”. Words cannot express the loss of such an amazing woman.
Surviving her husband: James R. “Jim” Coar; three children: Michael and his wife Lori, Luke and his wife Tamara, Sandra and her fiancé Jeff. Two sisters: Ann Marie and Joan of Scranton, PA; her two inseparable and beloved grandsons: Luke and Logan, and her beloved baby girl, Jack cat.
A longtime Sheetz employee in WV, Marilyn will surely be missed by her many work friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a private residence in Scranton, PA. For any family or friends that would like to attend, please contact via phone or text, 919-721-0426 or 570-650-4744.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coar family, 216 Wisteria Ridge Rd. Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Marilyn’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
