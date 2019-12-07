Marilyn Massey (Treviranus) Mackay-Smith 1926-2019
Our mother died peacefully on December 1st with her family by her side.
Born on May 17, 1926, in Toronto, Ontario into the famous Massey family, she went to Bishop Strachan and Havergal College girl’s schools. She studied piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, and loved classical music all her life. She moved to Clarke County in 1953 with her first husband, Stewart Treviranus (d. 2008) with whom she had 3 daughters; Denya (Andrew), Leslie (Ronnie) & Caroline (Eddie). Both parents were exceptional horse people, foxhunters, Pony Club supporters, and co-founders in 1959 of the United States Combined Training Association (USCTA, now the USEA). They were either very lucky or very blessed that all three girls became as passionate about horses as they were!
In 1965, she was married to Alexander Mackay-Smith (d. 1998) for 33 blessed years, who was known to all through family as “Pedia” because he was so smart, like an encyclopedia. Mum and Pedia were involved in all areas of horse sport, including eventing, foxhunting, competitive endurance riding, horse shows, rallies, trail rides, and gymkhanas. Very special were the summer trips to Vermont to compete at the GMHA horse trials, with numerous horses, Brisco our fabulous stable manager, & all the dogs and daughters!
Along the way, Mum started breeding her famous Woodluck Jack Russell Terriers in 1965. Tempest and Slurpy were her foundation terriers, and she bred her terriers very carefully for 49 years! She co-founded the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America, patented the name “Jack Russell Terrier” and wrote “Above & Below Ground” which was the ‘bible’ among JRT lovers for years.
No one was a better, more instinctive judge of horses than our mother. She could listen, look, and decide about a horse in minutes. Her ability to pick a good horse was outstanding, and it provided all the family with great horses, including our father’s Olympic horse Rustum, and two USCTA “Horse of the Year”, Cajun and Comic Relief, owned & ridden by her daughter Caroline. The list of exceptional horses goes from faithful companions to competitive horses — often the same horse!
“Gamecock” was her photography name, and her work was frequently seen accompanying articles in The Chronicle and other publications, illustrating famous events, including the Olympics. She published a weekly photo calendar as “Gamecock” for many years.
Our mum also coached the Loudoun Hunt Pony Club to a win at the National Rally in 1965! All three of us are Pony Club A’s.
She has 3 grandchildren; Matthew, Delia & Denya Dee, & two great-granddaughters; Charlie & Remy. She was a dedicated member of the Christ Church in Millwood.
A memorial will be held at a later date in May 2020.
