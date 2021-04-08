Marilyn Renee Whitmore Davis
Marilyn Renee Whitmore Davis, 54, of Winchester passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born July 19, 1966 in Winchester, VA, she is the daughter of Marilyn Gold Swartz Smith and Wayne Allen Whitmore.
She is survived by three sons, Aaron Sine, Spencer Sine, and Kegan Davis; a brother, Bret Whitmore; a sister, Shannon Whitmore; and nieces and nephews, Brayden Whitmore, Olivia Grace Whitmore, Lauren Thompson, and Brooke Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
