Marilynn Viola Cunningham
Marilynn Viola Cunningham, 80, of Capon Bridge, WV, passed away February 6, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of the late Ryland Stone Wakeley and LaVerne (Clement) Wakeley.
Marilynn was of the Catholic Faith attending Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, FL as well as Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. She was the Founding President of the Sunshine State Quilters Guild of the State of Florida, Founder of the Coastal Quilters of Northeast Florida and was also a member of the PEO and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She also enjoyed playing tennis, loved all animals and you could always find her taking care of homeless cats.
She married Robert Lee Cunningham on August 5, 1961 in Chicago and he preceded her in death on August 10, 2019.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Marilynn was also preceded in death by her brother Clyde Wakeley.
She is survived by her daughter Cheri Cunningham (Carl); sons Gregory Robert Cunningham (Trisha), Sean Patrick Cunningham (Lisa) and Scott Michael Cunningham; grandchildren David Abney, Daniel Abney, Jonathan Abney and Reagan Cunningham; her many loving great grandchildren; sister’s Carol Ann Gustafson and Christine Ciaglia and her brother Ryland Wakeley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Marilynn may be sent to: Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit Marilynn’s tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
