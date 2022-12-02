Marion Raymond Scudder, Jr. “Ray”
Marion Raymond Scudder, Jr., 89, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home.
Ray was born in 1933 in Fort Smith, AK the son of the late Marion Raymond Scudder, Sr. and Pauline Scudder. He served our country in the United States Army/Navy during the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant. Ray was a graduate of Michigan Technological University and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He retired from the U.S. Government as Chief Civil Engineer. Ray was on the Board of Trustees at Lake Holiday, an NRA member and also a member of the Button Collection Society. He also loved spending time on his boat.
He was married for over 50 years to Moira Janice Patricia (Smith) Scudder who preceded him in death on October 26, 2017.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Pauleen Cooper (Daniel) of Cross Junction, VA, Jennifer Scudder Mugg (Bryon) of Manassas, VA; son, David Michael Scudder (Shirley) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Crystal Scudder of Victorville, CA, Brandon Cooper of Cross Junction, VA and Christopher Bradin of KY; five great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Garnet Parks (Donald) of Flint, MI and Joyce Sheppard (John) of Lakeland, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; daughter, Victoria Ray Scudder; son, Bradford Lee Scudder and brother Jimmy John Scudder.
A visitation will be held for Pauleen and David on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am. A visitation for Jennifer will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 12pm to 1pm with a 1pm service. All will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray to the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org.
