Marion Schasny Vogler Marion Schasny Vogler, 95, formerly of Trenton, NJ, and recently of Locust Grove, VA, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Va.
Marion was born in 1927 in Latrobe, PA, the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (McCormick) Schasny. She graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA, with her Bachelor’s Degree. Marion spent her career as a dietician working at hospitals and nursing homes. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel in West Trenton, NJ, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
In 1952 she married John F. Vogler in Latrobe, PA. He preceded her in death.
Marion is survived by her sons, John F. Vogler Jr. of Locust Grove, VA, George P. Vogler (Barbara) of State College, PA, Robert T. Vogler (Jean Marie) of Winchester, VA, and Thomas E. Vogler of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Marie E. Melnik, Kristiann E. Vogler, Claire Chatelain, Kerianne V. Masters and Emma C. Vogler; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, George J. Schasny.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. Officiating will be Father Bjorn Lundberg. Interment will be Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in Harbourton Cemetery, Hopewell Township, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marion to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr, Winchester, VA 22601, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 137 W. Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ 08628 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
