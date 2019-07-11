Marion Schottelkorb

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Marion, loving wife to George, devoted mother to Tracey and Christyn, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on July 6, 2019. She left us peacefully after a 10 year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Winchester, VA. She was 72 years old.
Marion was born to the late Richard Hines and Margaret Hines in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from St. Gregory High School and received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing. As CEO and owner of OFI Consulting she helped improve the health and safety in industrial work environments across the nation. Marion has passionately been serving as the Executive Director of WATTS (Winchester Temporary Thermal Shelter) for the past 10 years.
Marion is survived by her husband of 43 years, George and two children: Tracey Egloff (Brad), of Winston-Salem, NC and Christyn Everly (Mark), of Winchester, VA. Marion was predeceased by her brother, Richard Hines Jr. and is survived by her siblings: Margaret Hankard, Kathleen Wentz, and Robert Hines. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Ethan Swaim, Zachary Swaim, Noah Egloff, Quinn Egloff, Taylor Griffis, Bradley Egloff, Megan Everly and Grace Everly.
Marion was a strong, loving person who placed a high value on family and who cherished time together with loved ones. She was determined, kind, and had an infectious smile and laugh. Marion had a love for reading and relished traveling the world with her soulmate, George. Her compassion, courage and tenacity were an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Marion is an angel whose light will always shine brightly. Her family loved her deeply and she will be missed.
In lieu of a funeral and flowers, Marion’s wish was to celebrate her life by making a donation to WATTS (WWW.WATTS-HOMELESSSHELTER.ORG.) Marion’s Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words there.
