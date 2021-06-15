Marion Wilson "Buddy" Zirk, 76, of Mount Jackson, went peacefully, at his home, to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Marion was born on July 7, 1944 in Brunswick, Maryland, the son of the late Marion Leroy Zirk and Vena Mowery Zirk.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Walker's Chapel Church of the Brethren.
Marion was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Mills and Judy Willingham.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Zirk of Mount Jackson; a son, Jamey Zirk (Kelley) of Inwood, West Virginia; a stepdaughter, Rhoda Artz of Mount Jackson; a sister, Georgianna Hartley of Stephens City; a brother, Woody Zirk of Inwood, West Virginia; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
