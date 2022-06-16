Marisa Boone
Marisa Boone, 36, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Marisa was born in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Melody Bosley and the late Richard Boone. She graduated from Musselman High School, Class of 2004, and worked at Path Realty, receiving her realty certifications in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. She enjoyed keeping up with fitness, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and loved her goldendoodles: Dewey and Izzy.
Along with her mother, Marisa is survived by her significant other, Ronnie Barrett; her son, Kaiden Crawford of Inwood, West Virginia; her brother, Brandon Bosley of Middletown, Virginia; and her grandmother, Beverly Bly of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 1pm-3pm at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA. A service will immediately follow at the church at 3pm, officiated by Rev. Dr. Boykin-Moore. Interment at Gerrardstown Presbyterian Cemetery will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.