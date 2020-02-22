Marjorie Anne Jenkins, 92, of Winchester, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born March 20, 1927 in Winchester, the daughter of Howard H. and Margaret Eagle Haymaker. She was a graduate of John Handley High School class of 1945, a member of Victory Church, was Past Matron of Order of the Eastern Star McKinley #19, a member of Morning Glory Fellowship, and Olive Branch Food Pantry Fellowship. Marjorie traveled the world as a devoted military wife and mother living in Japan, Germany, California, and many other places as well as visiting the Holy Land.
Marjorie married Harland M. Jenkins, July 24, 1949 in Winchester. He preceded her in death November 17, 2016.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Anne Jenkins McClain (Ken), two brothers, Howard H. Haymaker and Philip W. Haymaker (Linda) and two grandchildren, Jason McClain (Barb), and Elizabeth Steele (Nathan).
Along with her husband Harland, she is preceded in death by a brother, George H. Haymaker.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The Eastern Star will have a brief memorial ceremony Sunday at 3:00 p.m. A funeral will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Cunsolo officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pall bearers will be Kenneth McClain, Jason McClain, Nathan Steele, and James Jenkins, Jr.
