Marjorie Anne Lind Marjorie Anne “Margie” Lind, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.
Ms. Lind was born in 1939 in Duluth, MN, the daughter of the late Eria R. and Charles Lind. She was a graduate of James Madison University receiving a Bachelor’s Degree. She was employed by the Loudoun County Public Schools as a teacher and retired in 1998. During her teaching career, she was the first computer teacher in Loudoun County. Ms. Lind was of the Lutheran faith.
She is survived by a brother, Richard; sister, Susie; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as close friends, Judy Self, Cheryl Wimer, and Kathleen Dugger.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Kathy; brothers, John and Peter; as well as her brother-in-law, Bill.
Ms. Lind was very grateful for the caregivers that she had during her later years and would like to acknowledge Kenisha and Alex as members of her extended family.
Services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.