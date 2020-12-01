Marjorie Ellen Payne, born March 31, 1931, in Loudoun County, went to be with her Lord on November 25, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Marjorie was a graduate of Aldie High School Class of 1948 and a graduate of Winchester School of Nursing Class of 1951.
She was proud to be a Registered Nurse. Marjorie work at Loudoun Hospital, Arlington Hospital, Winchester Hospital, Veteran's Hospital in Martinsburg, WV and the Veteran's Center in Washington DC from which she retired. After retirement she did private duty nursing until she reached the age of 76. Marjorie had her eye set on a Nursing career very early in her life and followed her older sister to the Winchester School of Nursing. She was a very caring and devoted nurse throughout her career. She never knew a stranger and loved people. It was not uncommon for her to get attached to her patients and buy them anything she thought they needed. A younger patient would find their hospital bed full of dolls, stuffed animals and new pajamas. Her generosity also extended to the families of her patients especially around the Christmas season. In 2014, due to the fact that she was falling and breaking bones her beloved doctor, Dr. Barch, suggested that she should make a change from her Townhouse. She decided to move to HillTop assisted living facility and there enjoyed being with other people.
Marjorie had a deep abiding faith in her Lord Jesus Christ having been baptized in 1957 in the Leesburg Baptist church. Later in life, she moved her membership to the First Baptist Church of Winchester where she was a member of the Singing Seniors.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Lucien T. Payne, Sr. and Bettie M. Payne; brothers Lucien T. Payne, Jr., Lawrence D. Payne and Llewellyn E. Payne and sister Ruby P. Young; nephews Franklin T. Payne, Jr., and Christopher S. Payne and two nieces Donna Y. Burke and Susan F. Young.
Marjorie is survived by brothers Franklin T. Payne, Sr., Jerry T. Payne and Berkley E. Payne and sisters Ruth P. Weston, Marylee P. Davis (Ken) and Bettie P. Mellis (Frank) and sister in law Darlane B. Payne; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nephews.
Due to Covid, the funeral services will be private.
