Marjorie June “Margie” Hughes Marjorie June “Margie” Hughes, 100, of Middleway, WV, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Rose Hill Nursing Home. Born May 22, 1922, in Purcellville, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Lee Bell and Virginia Margaret Merchant.
Margie was a devoted wife and mother and an avid reader. She worked for C&P Telephone Co of VA as a telephone operator.
She is survived by 2 sons, William Alexander and wife Trudy of Crystal River, FL, and John Alexander, and wife Gale of Bluemont, VA; one daughter, Cynthia Oldham of Chandler, AZ; two stepchildren, Debra Cummings and John Phillip Hughes; one brother, Ralph Bell and wife Irene of Vienna, VA, and several grandchildren and other extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Preston “Pres” Hughes; one stepson, David P. Hughes Jr.; four brothers, and one sister.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.Brown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.