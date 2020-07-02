Marjorie M. McFarland
Marjorie Moore McFarland, 95, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Marjorie was born on September 14, 1924 in Frederick Co., VA, the daughter of the late Hale C. and Stella Haines Moore. She was a member of Hayfield Assembly of God in Hayfield, VA. Marjorie loved playing the piano, her cats, reading her Bible every day and her family.
Marjorie married Raymond P. McFarland on June 24, 1949 in Hagerstown, MD. Raymond died on February 5, 2010.
Surviving is a granddaughter: Tara D. Verdia of Dubuque, Iowa; four great-grandchildren: Rylee K. Lynch, Adrian M. Verdia, Maddox P. Verdia and a special great-granddaughter: Jordan G. Williams.
She is preceded in death by a daughter: Donna G. Williams; two brothers: Merle & Glynn Moore and a sister: Betty L. Rickard
A funeral service will be held at Hayfield Assembly of God on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Bobby Basham and Hartley Wingfield. Interment will in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Hayfield.
Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
To view Marjorie’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
