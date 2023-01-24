Marjorie Syvinia “Margie” Cornwell
Our precious mother, Marjorie Syvinia “Margie” Cornwell, a resident of Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, was called home to heaven Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 88. She is now enjoying rest and peace in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus. Margie was born September 28, 1934, in Clarke County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Dorset Henry and Anna Letitia Russell. She had been a member of Elm Street Assembly of God, First Assembly of God and most recently, Agape Christian Center. She enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, canning, singing hymns, meals with her children and grandchildren, babysitting her great-grandchildren, reading her Bible, and Bible studies with dear friends. Mom was a rock of Christian faith for her family supporting them in love, prayers and a listening, caring heart. She is survived by her daughters, Faith Ensogna (Sam) of Winchester, Hope Johnson (Chuck) of Front Royal, Teresa Moore (John) of Hedgesville, WV, and son, George Cornwell (Donna) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Chad Rudolph (Stefanie), Jeremy Rudolph, Shawn Knupp, Brandi Bostic, Justin Johnson (Carissa), Chuckie Johnson (Kathy), Aaron DeHaven, Trey Cornwell (Jill) and Tiffany Pennington (Brandon). Sisters, Charlotte Bennett and Joan Stonesifer and brothers, Kenneth Henry Russell and Dorset Turner Russell are deceased. She was also preceded in death by her parents and husband, George Cornwell.
In addition, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Delaney, Tristen, Emma, Tristan, Bryce, Lainey, Trevor, Haley, Blake, Hayden, Mckenzie, Mckayla, and Morgan and a great-great-grandchild arriving in February. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Fellowship Bible Church at 3217 Middle Road in Winchester from 10:00 to 11:00am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Carey officiating.
Burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park following the service. Casket Bearers will be Chad Rudolph, Justin Johnson, Chuckie Johnson, Aaron DeHaven, Trey Cornwell and Trevor Cornwell.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
