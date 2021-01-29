Marjory G. Journell
Marjory Grim Journell, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Journell was born September 1, 1933 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Philip Henry Grim and Edna Baker Grim.
During WWII, she spotted airplanes, sold war bonds, and helped church ladies with bandages for the Red Cross.
She graduated from Clarke County High School. In 1990, she was the first member in the first group ever inducted into the Clarke County Athletic Hall of Fame.
She worked for the Abex corp. for 26 ½ years working in communications and switchboard, retiring in 1984. She was co-owner and secretary of J&P Furniture in Clarke County, retiring in December of 1994.
She was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church, Winchester, a past member of Women of the Moose, Winchester Chapter #1367, past member of Ki-Wives of Winchester, and an original member of the Apple Dumpling Gang.
She married James Jay Journell on October 21, 1951 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mr. Journell died on March 16, 2018.
Surviving is a son, James “Randy” Randolph Journell of Lillian, AL; a brother, Philip H. Grim, Jr. of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Amanda Journell of Gulfport, MS; Brittany Journell of Lillian, AL; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Her son, Kim Martin Journell, preceded her in death.
A graveside service was held Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA with Pastor David Witt officiating.
The family received friends prior to the service at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Pallbearers were Mike Cain, George Schember, Robert Walker, Tony Strademan, George Fritts, and Philip T. Grim II.
Memorial contributions may be made to Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Ln., Winchester, VA 22602.
