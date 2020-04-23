Mark A. Meadows
Mark A. Meadows, 52, of Winchester, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Mark was born September 9, 1967 in Winchester; the son of Betty Meadows Boyer. He was a 1987 graduate of John Handley High School. He was a self- employed landscaper.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his son, Joshua Meadows of New York; and his sister, Angela K. Steele of Winchester.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mark A. Meadows Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
