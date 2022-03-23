Mark B. Raab
Mark Byron Raab, 58, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. Raab was born August 16, 1963, in Cherry Point, North Carolina, the son of the Robert Lynn Raab and Sue Carol Rabenstein Killian.
In his younger years, he had worked as a heavy equipment operator and fitness coach.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School where he was an active part of the farming community, 4-H livestock organizations, and was very proficient and awarded in cattle judging.
While completing his degree from Virginia Tech, he was an active bodybuilder and health coach.
Mark was an avid football fan for Washington, loved Old Westerns and classic Southern rock.
He was a very kind person at his core and had great concern for the well-being of others.
Surviving are his mother of New Market, VA, and father of Sequim, WA; a sister, Monica Raab Wilson of Capon Bridge, WV; a brother, Paul Raab of Sacramento, CA; two nieces, Caroline Lavelle Neff (Andrew) and Rebecca Marie Wilson.
There was no truer friendship in life than Mark’s dedicated friends: Wade and Julie Louthan, Johnny and Irene Hardesty, and Lance and Sheila Kauf.
Special thanks to the wonderful people at Fox Trail Senior Living in Stephens City especially Mary and Sam, Jill Paoletti for her dedication and friendship, and Karen and Chris Cubbage who all showed Mark love, care, and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held 6:30 P. M. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County 4-H Livestock Organization.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
