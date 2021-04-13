On April 6, Mark Fertig, 48, left this world sooner than we would have liked. While impossible to fully capture the essence of the man, the myth, the legend in only a few words, here goes nothing.
Unapologetic curmudgeon, graphic design genius, film buff, and comic book connoisseur, Mark was born July 15, 1972, to Olan Fertig and Freda (McNemar) Fertig in Keyser, WV. He attended Jefferson High School before earning his BFA from Shepherd University and his MFA from East Tennessee State University.
In 1999, he married Josie Stees Fertig, who he met at Shepherd University.
Mark found his professional home as professor and chair of the Department of Art and Design at Susquehanna University. In his 19 years at the university, he encouraged students to pursue excellence and stop wearing pajama pants to class. He created the school's renowned graphic design major and turned talented students into hard-working, award-winning professionals.
Mark's love and knowledge of film and design coalesced in his three books, Film Noir 101: The 101 Best Film Noir Posters from the 1940s-1950s, Take That, Adolf!: The Fighting Comic Books of the Second World War, and the soon-to-be-released Hang 'Em High: 110 Years of Western Movie Posters, 1911-2020.
Whether it was running marathons, writing books, or growing his comic book collection, he always took his hobbies to impressive extremes, dedicating his life to the pursuit of excellence. He also enjoyed yelling at sports on TV, disappearing during social events when he got bored, traveling the world with his wife and partner in adventure, and witnessing his two daughters turn into wonderful, infuriatingly smart young women.
Mark managed to make an important impact on those he loved and those he tolerated. His absence will be felt by many and his presence never forgotten.
Mark is survived by his wife, Josie; daughters, Madeleine and Berkeley; and sisters Holly Day and Amy Wojtaszek.
At Mark's request there will be no services held.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St. Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
