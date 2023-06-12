Mark J. Cohan June 15, 1962, to June 7, 2023
Mark J. Cohan, 60, of Winchester, Virginia, died June 7, 2023, of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in his home in Winchester.
He is the son of the late James S. Cohan, and Barbara Joan Cohan of Jacksonville, Florida.
Cohan graduated from Weymouth North High School (E. Weymouth, Massachusetts) in 1980. He attended classes at Northeastern University, worked as an engineering consultant, and served in the U.S. Postal Service.
He is survived by his best friend, Paula Weiman, his mother, sisters Linda Oliver and Christine Naas, brothers David Cohan and Gary Cohan, and many nieces and nephews.
Throughout his illness, Cohan served as an advocate and ambassador for ALS awareness, working closely with the ALS Association and Team Gleason.
A celebration of life service will be held at the home of Paula Weiman in Winchester with family and friends on Sunday, June 25.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.