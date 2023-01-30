Mark R. Enger Mark R. Enger, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Born on September 6, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, he was the son of the late Walter J. Enger and Lucille S. Enger. He adored his wife Etta May Enger (Vonne), to whom he was married for 69 years. She preceded him in death three years ago. He was a devoted family man with children, Michael R. Enger, Debra Jo Foster, Mark W. Enger, James Conrad Enger; grandchildren, Holly Enger, Sara Hawker, Essex Logan and Summer Enger; great-grandson, Conner Enger; three nephews, Ron Enger, Chris Enger and Gregg Enger; and three nieces, Kathlee Cashion, Dawn Williams and Cassy Reynolds; our adopted three-generation Whitacre family, Sandy, Megan and Tylor. He was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Enger; two grandsons,, Joshua Enger and Warren Foster; a sister Marion Huston; a brother, Paul Enger and a sister-in-law he counted as a true sister, Anna Belle Conrad.
Mark served in World War II and the Korean war. He retired from the Department of Defense. He instilled a love of antiques and collectibles in all his children where during retirement he continued to buy, sell and trade. He enjoyed helping Vonne with all her volunteer community work with the Clifton Community Woman’s Club and Friends of Fairfax Station. They loved to "snow bird" to Florida for the winter and both were active with their church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal.
The family extends a special thanks to the care providers at Commonwealth Senior and Assisted Living of Front Royal and Blue Ridge Hospice for all their loving care. They are true angels on earth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Blue Ridge Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Front Royal, VA, on February 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. following with a meal and celebration of life.
