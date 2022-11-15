Mark Twain Durst Mark Twain Durst, 95, of Kearneysville, WV, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence.
Family will be receiving friends 1 PM to 3 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 1:17 am
