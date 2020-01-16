Mark W. Smith

Mark Wilson Smith, 49, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Frederick County, Virginia.
Mr. Smith was born November 22, 1970 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Paul Wilson Smith and Julia Ann Sargent Smith.
He graduated from James Wood High School Class of 1988 and had worked as a truck driver for PODS.
Surviving with his mother and father are his maternal grandmother, Zenith Sargent; his son, Nathaniel Gordon Smith; three brothers, Matthew Paul Smith, Michael Edward Smith and his wife, Angie, and Paul Wilson Smith II all of Winchester, VA; and a niece, Hailey Skylar Smith.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA with Pastor Rick Looman officiating. Burial will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.