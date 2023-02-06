Marlene Swiney Chinnery
Marlene Swiney Chinnery, 67, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her home.
Marlene was born in 1955 in Norton, VA, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Swiney. She graduated from the University of Virginia, Wise with her bachelor’s degree in science & mathematics. Marlene retired from EDS (Electronic Data Systems) as an IT Project Manager. Over the years, Marlene and her husband traveled around the world and made many friends who will miss her deeply.
She married Stuart Andrew Chinnery on March 1, 1997, in Dover, PA.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Stuart; daughter, Candace N. Veney and husband, Andre, of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Layla M. Veney and Andre T. Veney II of Martinsburg, WV, Ruth P. Chinnery and Mary L. Chinnery of Nashville, TN, George A. Jones and Roger M. Jones of Sun Praire, WI; sisters, Brenda Tranbarger of Church Hill, TN, Jacqueline Howard of Jonesville, VA; brothers, Walter Swiney of Big Stone Gap, VA, Donald Swiney of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Jeffrey Swiney of Knoxville, TN, Stephen Swiney of Marion, NC, and Rodney Swiney of Dallas, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marlene on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 3pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a reception to follow at Omps Reception Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in memory of Marlene may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
