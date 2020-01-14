Marry M. Sheets, 90, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died January 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Grace Sheets, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Mrs. Sheets was born January 10, 1930 in Stephens City, Virginia, daughter of the late Edgar and Virginia Campbell. She was the last of her generation.
She and her deceased husband, Richard E. Sheets, raised seven children.
They had a large family consisting of their children Grace Sheets, Connie Barrett, Theresa Keeler Brown, Debra Sheets, Robin Jenkins and Richard E. Sheets, Jr., 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her daughter, Carolyn Baughman, preceded her in death.
Marry was the owner and operator of the Farm Restaurant and Motel in Clarke County at the intersection of Rt. 340 and Rt. 50 (where Sheetz gas station is located now) for 35 years. During that time, she served as the Vice President for Small Business Owners to promote employment and tourism in Virginia. She was a charter member in developing a Ladies Auxiliary for the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company and helped lead the way in creating softball leagues for women and children through the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Association. She was a member and held offices with both the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge where she promoted fundraising for heart, cancer and disabled children’s funds.
During the last working years of her life, she helped build and worked at the Walmart on Pleasant Valley Road, where she retired after 22 years.
She promoted embroidery and quilting. Most people remember her as the “little lady in in the sewing department at Walmart”. She was most proud of her farm in West Virginia where she raised black angus cattle.
As a native American, Marry Sheets believed the world was bigger than yourself, we should each do our part to help others. She was a veteran’s wife and believed in the importance of voting, freedom of speech, and being honest. She loved her community, country and children.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Boyce United Methodist Church, Boyce, VA, with Rev. Harry G. Neidig III and Pastor Teddy Ray Hiett officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
