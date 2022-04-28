Marsha Ann Wallace
Marsha Ann Wallace, 55, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Marsha was born February 14, 1967 in Winchester, one of the daughters of the late Daniel and Virginia Darlene Alger. She worked at Glaze’s Packing House and National Fruit. She married Randy S. Wallace January 21, 2004 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, Randy, Marsha is survived by her brothers, Daniel Alger Jr. and Dennis Alger both of Winchester; sister; Bonnie G. Scruggs of Winchester; step-children, Melissa Wallace (Henry) of Boyce, VA, Randy Wallace Jr. (Amanda) of Baltimore, MD, Jason Wallace (Laura) of Baltimore; four step-grandchildren, two nieces, and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-son; Jeremy Wallace.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Payne’s Chapel Cemetery in Bunker Hill, WV. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Alger, Daniel Alger, Matt Mathews, Ralph Swartz, and Ronnie Swartz.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
