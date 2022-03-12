Marsha L. Kelly
Marsha LaRue Kelly, 82, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Kelly was born December 16, 1939, in Metamora, Illinois, daughter of the late Clarence G. Barnes and Marjorie L. Ioerger Barnes.
She worked as a communicator for the airline industry.
She was a member of St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, sang in the choir and was part of the Women’s Club; she was on the Clarke County Election Board; was a Revolutionary War re-enactor; volunteered with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts; and loved to travel internationally.
She married James Joseph Kelly on April 26, 1962, in Alexandria, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Maura Rhodes (Mark) of Berryville, VA and Joy Dyer (Craig) of Front Royal, VA; a son, James Kelly III (Josée) of Easton, MD; five grandchildren, Hélène Kelly, Sean Kelly, Jacob Rhodes, Brian Rhodes, and Evan Dyer; and a great-grandson, Carson Kelly.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 A. M. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Sean Kelly, Jacob Rhodes, Brian Rhodes, Evan Dyer, Mark Rhodes and Craig Dyer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 34, c/o: Duncan Memorial UMC, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.