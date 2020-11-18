Marshall C. Smith “Mort”
Marshall C. “Mort” Smith, 89, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home.
Mort was born in 1931 in Kessel, WV, son of the late Cecil and Clara Smith. He graduated from Moorefield High School and attended Shepherd University. Mort was a veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was a meat cutter at Safeway, retiring after 40+ years of service, and an active member as a Shop Steward with the Local 400. Mort loved gardening and flowers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, taking great pride in teaching his son and grandchildren the art of hunting. Family always came first with Mort, time spent with them was priceless. Mort’s favorite quiet time was watching the beauty of the sunsets from his porch. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
His wife, Cecilia Jane Smith, preceded him in death in 2017.
Surviving are daughters, Teresa Masiello (Paul) of Winchester, VA and Cindy North (Kevin) of Herndon, VA; son, Jeffrey Smith of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Marshall, and Garrison Smith of Winchester, VA, Christopher North of Reston, VA, Kaitlin North of Bristow, VA, Anthony, Nicole, and Jacob Masiello of Winchester, VA; great-grandchildren, Mychala Riley, Keagan and Braden Judd, Madi and Sherry Rose Smith, Lilianna and Bridget Masiello, and Clara Rose North; sisters, Juanita Trichel, Carmelita Kreiser, and Orpha Cowgill; brothers, Pastor Ken Smith, Heis Smith, Ebb Smith, and Jim Smith; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mort was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry Smith; grandchild, Crystal Judd; great-grandchild, Christian Judd; sisters, Eloise Hines, Dora Watts, and Dorothy Harmon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the State of Virginia services for Mort will be private. His service will be livestreamed through his obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website on Thursday, November 19th, at 11 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
