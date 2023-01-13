Marshall F. Strachan
Marshall F. Strachan, 75, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Marshall was born in 1947 in Keyser, WV, the son of the late Frank and Ila Fern Strachan. He was a graduate of Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg, WV. Marshall retired in 2010 as a driver for Sears. He loved camping and spending time working in the yard. Marshall liked watching football, always had old western movies on the TV and was big into history and the Civil War. He was a very patriotic individual who loved to travel the country and tried to get to as much of the country side as he could. Marshall was a devout Christian who loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Marshall married Linda Haines on September 12, 1970, at Elm Street Full Gospel Tabernacle and he was a devoted husband for 52 years.
He is survived by his wife Linda and daughter Michele Strachan and wife Tobie.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5 to 7pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marshall to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
