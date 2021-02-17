Marshall John "Mark" Brown, 73, of Middletown, Virginia, died Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Mr. Brown was born on September 16, 1947 in North Hampton, MA; the son of the late Marshall Clyde Brown and Sylvia Girardi Brown. He served for 23 years in the United States Air Force. He and his wife owned and operated Why Not Antiques. He served as the Mayor of Middletown from 2009 to 2012; was a Veterans of Foreign Wars Life Member of VFW Post 1860, Front Royal, Virginia; and a volunteer member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Company 12.
He married June Mary Lingwood on July 28, 1976 on the island of Crete, the largest of the Greek islands.
He is survived by his wife, June Mary Lingwood-Brown of Middletown; his sons, Marshall Adam Brown of Mackenbach, Germany, and Benjamin Everett Brown of Greenville, KY; two brothers, Charles Edward Brown of Gordon, GA and Robert Lee Brown of Calabasas, CA; two sisters, Kathleen Brown McBride of Ivey, GA and Bernardine Mary Minton of Elberton, GA; four grandchildren, William Ryan Brown, Benjamin Everett Brown II, Sabrina Kelly Bautista, and Matthew Craig Brown; and two great grandchildren, Benjamin Everett Brown III and Rhys Alexander Bautista.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Middletown, Virginia. Due to wait times at Arlington National Cemetery, his burial will be at a later date; time and date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, PO Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.