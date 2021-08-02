On July 26, 2021, Marshall Wesley Carper passed away peacefully at the Veterans Hospital Hospice Unit, in Martinsburg, WV. Marshall had battled lung cancer related to his military service in 1998 and lost his battle after a recurrence in 2021.
Born June 5, 1945, to Raymond Wesley and Aleatha Yates Carper of Stephens City, Marshall attended school in Frederick County. Marshall spent much of his youth living with his grandmother, Vertie Yates, who was instrumental in his life from an early age. He was later drafted into the United States Army, serving from September of 1965 thru September of 1967, including a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam.
Following his active duty, Marshall served in the United States Army Reserves until 1971, earning his high school diploma. After his military service, he continued his education at Lord Fairfax Community College and later earned numerous certifications in electrical, HVAC and facility maintenance.
Following his time in the military, Marshall moved to Wilmington, DE, beginning a career with E.I.Dupont as a stationary engineer. He spent 15 years in Wilmington, before meeting his future wife Jo Anne McIlwee. On June 17, 1983, Marshall married Jo Anne and moved to Winchester, VA, where they raised their family. During his time in Winchester, Marshall worked for Project Hope (Millwood, VA) and VDO (Winchester, VA) before retiring in 2003. Following his retirement, they built a home in the Stephens City area, where they have resided since 2006.
Marshall spent much of his free time enjoying nature. Whether it was hunting, farming, softball, or riding his Honda Goldwing, Marshall had a passion for the outdoors and for anyone who knew him, Chevrolet was the only truck on the road. Much of his time after retirement was spent volunteering to help others. He was a frequent participant in Toys for Tots, the local food bank, and active member of Kernstown United Methodist Church, Massanutten Antique Tractor Club, and Shawquon Ruritan Club. Whether it was family, friends, or neighbors, Marshall was always around to help. There never seemed to be a problem he couldn't solve, especially repairing tractors and farm equipment.
Marshall impacted the lives of people from all walks of life and made friends everywhere he traveled. He will always be known for his generosity and the lasting impression he made on his family. His love of the outdoors will live on through his children and grandchildren, whom he cherished.
He is survived by his wife Jo Anne McIlwee Carper; his sons; Darren Wesley Carper (Danett), and David Marshall Carper (Nikki) and his grandchildren; Declan, Daleigh, Victoria, and Willa; and his dog, Dexter.
Public graveside service at Cedar Creek Christian Church Cemetery, 5614 Zepp Road, Maurertown, VA will be held on Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 AM. Food and refreshments will be provided following the service at McIlwee Farm, 6971 Zepp Road. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
