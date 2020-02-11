Martha Ann Slonaker, 72, of White Sulphur Springs, WV died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the White Sulphur Springs Center. Born September 13, 1947 in Baker, WV she was the daughter of the late Grant Combs and Gertie Ruth Smith Combs.
Martha formerly worked as a cook at the Mountaineer Restaurant in Wardensville, WV and was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, VA. She loved her animals, cooking, baking and canning, and always put the need of others ahead of her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Nathaniel Lee Spinks and Eric Taylor Spinks; two brothers, Earl Combs and Arnold Combs; and one sister, Wilda See.
Survivors include her husband of fifty three years, Donald Lee Slonaker of White Sulphur Springs, WV; two daughters, Katherine Kincaid and husband Lewis and Annette Slonaker, all of White Sulphur Springs; four grandchildren, LeeAnn, Mason, Grace, and William; one great granddaughter, Yaira; one sister, Betty Sager of Arkansas, WV; and one brother, Ernie Combs of Arkansas, WV.
In keeping with Martha’s wishes, her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, VA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.