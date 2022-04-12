Martha Ann Teets Logan
Martha Ann Teets Logan, 79 of Clear Brook, VA passed away, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Martha was born in 1943 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late G. Grover and Lucille B. (Buncutter) Teets. She worked for 25 years as a cashier for A&P Superfresh. Martha attended Welltown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, especially the flowers in her yard, she enjoyed the sun, sitting by her pool as well as going to the beach. Martha adored her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her passion was helping others, no matter who you were or what you needed.
She married Terry Lee Logan on May 27, 1983 in Hagerstown, MD.
Martha is survived by her husband, Terry; daughters, Kimberly Williams of Winchester, VA, Robin Toler (Gino) of Hedgesville, WV, Tasha Jamison (Michael) of Delmar, DE, Dana Morrison of Berryville, VA; sons, Mark Alan Morrison of Winchester, VA and Timothy Logan (Amy) of Aurora, OH; grandchildren, Russell Morrison (Lauren) of Clear Brook, VA, Chad Morrison (Lindsey) of High View, WV, Nathan Williams (Kaleigh) of Clear Brook, VA, Justin Morrison (Olivia) of Front Royal, VA, Eva Logan of Aurora, OH, Abygail Jamison of Delmar, DE, Colton Logan of Aurora, OH and sister, Betty Cooper of Winchester, VA; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Michael Morrison; brothers, Grover “Boots” Teets, Jr., William Marshall Teets and son in law, Larry Williams.
A visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Chad Hrbek.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s memory to: Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Rd, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
