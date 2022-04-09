Martha Baker
Martha Baker, 81, of Berryville, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Miss Baker was born August 25, 1940, in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late Samuel E. Baker and Lela Richards Baker. She was a member of Berryville Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Beatrice Lang of Winchester and Mary Ball of Berryville; and one brother, John Baker of White Post. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Hulver and Ruth Baker; and three brothers, James Baker, Roy Baker, and Sam Baker.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan W. Bunker officiating. Pallbearers will be Dennis Ball, Danny Baker, Robert Baker, Randy Lang, Josh Hisghman, and James Baker. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
