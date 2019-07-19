Martha Christine Comer, 87, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal. She was a former resident of Stephens City and Warrenton.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1931 at Sylacauga, AL a daughter of the late Luther Browning and Zadie Rasco Browning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Comer whom she married on July 11, 1952 while he was serving in the US Army. She came to Warrenton, VA in April 1955 and worked until retirement as a contract specialist at Vint Hill Farms Station. She was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald L. (Paula) Comer of Stephenson, VA and Dennis R. (Nancy) Comer, Morrisville, VA; grandchildren, Katie (Thomas) Shaeffer, Sarah (Wesley) Joseph, Anna Comer and Wayne (Patricia) Dennis; one great grandchild, Grace Shaeffer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2:00 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Vol. Fire and Rescue Co. or Warrenton Baptist Church.
