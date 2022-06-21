Martha Gold (Clendening) Robinson
Martha Gold (Clendening) Robinson, 96, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, June 18, 2022, peacefully at home where she lived for 35 years.
Martha was born on November 28, 1925, in Winchester, VA, the only daughter of the late Alvin Paul and Goldie Love Clendening of Bunker Hill, WV. She worked and retired as a Registered Nurse in Virginia and New Jersey. Martha attended Madison College and was a 1947 graduate of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, School of Nursing in Winchester.
She is survived by her three daughters, Betsy R. Green (Barry) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Marta R. Mayer (Robert) of Media, PA, and Janet L. Robinson (Christopher Petroski) of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Barry D. Green of Langhorne, PA, Noelle Gruber of Media, PA, and Robert Mayer of Topsfield, MA, and six great-grandchildren.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents and son, Bruce A. Robinson.
She was married to Clarence Gail Robinson who preceded her in death in 2003.
The family thanks all of her dear friends and Blue Ridge Hospice for their love, support and assistance during Martha’s journey. The family asks that memorial contributions in Martha’s memory be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
All services for Martha will be private.
